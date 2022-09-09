UK High Commission In India Opens 'book Of Condolence' To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

As Britain mourns the demise of its longest-reigning monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral. The British High Commission in New Delhi has opened a book of condolence for the Queen from today, September 9, which will remain available till September 12 for those who wish to pay their tribute to Elizabeth II.

We mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. A book of condolence has been opened at the High Commissioner's Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, for people wishing to pay their respects.



An online book is also available here: https://t.co/rmFklCkguk pic.twitter.com/E0bW6bANcx — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth passes away: UK High Commission in India opens 'book of condolence'

"Those in New Delhi wishing to pay respects can do so by visiting the British High Commissioner's Residence at 2 Rajaji Marg," tweeted the UK High Commission in India.

"We mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A book of condolence has been opened at the High Commissioner's Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, for people wishing to pay their respects," the tweet read. Notably, the high commission's flags are being flown at half-mast until the state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth's death

The UK's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. The 96-year-old had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. Elizabeth ruled Britain for seven decades, making her the only woman whose reign lasted for 70 years after France’s Louis XIV, who ruled for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, ruled for longer.

Image: AP/ Representative