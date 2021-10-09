UK, India Discuss The Joint Collaboration On Clean Energy To Deliver Green Growth

Indian Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, met with the United Kingdom Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday to talk about the bolstering of cooperation on expediting the change to global clean energy in the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (UN COP26) from October 31. Just three weeks before the UN COP26 summit, both officials lauded the collaborative progress achieved since the first and second Dialogues that happened in the years 2017 and 2018.

As per an official statement released from the British High Commission in India, after the meeting, Kwarteng said, “As we gear up to host the UN COP26 summit next month, today the UK and India have made important progress in outlining how this deep partnership can continue to deliver green growth for both countries powered by clean energy.”

Secretary went on to say that continuing to support the transition to clean energy is a common goal, and the new joint initiative of India and the UK on smart power, renewable energy, as well as storage will assist to boost investments in renewable projects. This joint initiative will also generate new high-skilled employment across both countries.

India and UK remark on the Joint collaboration on clean energy

Further, both parties have also acknowledged India's progress in using solar energy to power in the Indian railways and accepted the close association of the International Solar Alliance, which is headed by India that intends to generate over 1 trillion USD in solar energy investments by 2030. The ministers also highlighted the fact about how important it is to have a robust renewable energy industry as a foundation of a sustainable energy system.

They also supported an extensive clean energy forward action plan, which includes expanding the usage of renewable energy and storage, enhancing energy efficiency technologies, permitting the manufacture and use of green hydrogen, and promoting the transfer to electric transport.

The UK's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis stated that climate change action is a key component of Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson's 2030 Roadmap. He also added that the Energy Dialogue that took place will help in advancing both countries' shared objective to promote clean energy to assist them in long-term growth.

According to the official statement, both the parties also emphasized how the COP26 summit is a chance for both nations to demonstrate global leadership on clean energy which includes the planned introduction of the 'Global Green Grids, One Sun, One World, One Grid Initiative.'

The statement further elaborates that, this joint initiative would put together an international coalition effort of national administrations, financial institutions, and power system companies to speed up the building of new infrastructure like modern, flexible grids, charging points, as well as electricity interconnections which are needed to deliver a huge scale of secure, credible, and affordable power.

On this agenda, their first step will be to launch a cooperative initiative on smart electricity, renewable energy, and storage. This joint initiative will help in creating digital alternatives for power distribution companies, improve industrial energy efficiency in ways that enhance business opportunities and investments, the statement added.

