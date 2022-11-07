UK, Japan Plan To Strike New Defence Pact To Boost Cooperation With US

The United Kingdom and Japan are planning to strike a new defense pact with the United States —Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)—amid the looming instability in regional security and Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. The agreement will also aim to enhance deterrence against the People's Republic of China and will ink many joint military exercises in the months to come, sources familiar with the matter told the British and the Japanese state agencies. The defense pact is planned to be signed in December and will enable the two countries to enhance military cooperation with the US, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. It focuses on bolstering deterrence against Chinese belligerence.

Japan's veiled measure to tackle 'increasingly assertive China'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously agreed in principle on a defense cooperation pact as part of their efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, in a veiled measure to tackle the increasingly assertive China, Kyodo news reported. A reciprocal access agreement would also be signed that will enable faster deployment of their troops for quick engagement in joint training and disaster relief efforts. Japan has already signed a similar RAA with ally Australia. Kishida has repeatedly hailed Britain's "increased involvement" in the Indo-Pacific region and noted that the Japanese allies realize the country's "strong concern" about China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas.

"Ukraine may be tomorrow's East Asia," Kishida had warned at a press conference in London. Tokyo may also be in the "initial stages" of inking a similar agreement with the Philippines, a source told the British newspapers. Kishida has also been wary of the Russian military's goals since its brutal invasion of Ukraine. He had cited the invasion as having future ramifications for Asia since the unfolding of the crisis in Ukraine. Japan has since sanctioned the assets of Russian banks and about 140 additional individuals in a coordinated step with the US, and its European allies. The newly signed RAA in the future will also make the acquisition of weapons easier for Tokyo, as well as the cross-serving agreement, will enable nations to share arms and supplies at the earliest.