UK: MP Moran Comes Out As 'pansexual', Says She's 'part Of The Community She Defends'

Liberal Democrat and Member of British Parliament, Layla Moran came out as pansexual on January 2 and also revealed 'the wonderful woman' that she fell in love with. Moran is now reportedly first for any UK Parliamentarian to announce being pansexual after dating Lib Dem press officer Rosy Cobb 'about six months ago'. Speaking to an international news daily in the UK, the Liberal MP said it was 'quite surprising' because, before Cobb, she had "only ever had boyfriends".

Moran explained, to leading news agencies in the UK, for her, physical attributions of a person someone falls in love with does not matter too much, instead it is about an individual's personality. The reason Moran decided to come out with her sexuality at the start of the new decade is because, as a lawmaker, she spends a lot of time 'defending their community and she wanted people to know that she is also part of the community'.

2020 is a new decade and a new path in my journey. Last year I fell in love with a wonderful woman. Something I’d never even considered before. Now I am just happy #Pansexual #OutAndProud pic.twitter.com/jdfz87Hdkx — Layla Moran 🔶 🏳️‍🌈 (@LaylaMoran) January 2, 2020

What is pansexuality?

Pansexuality also called 'omnisexuality' is an attraction towards people regardless of their sex and gender identity. Pansexuality is when those who identify as one assert that gender and sex do not determine their romantic attraction towards other people. This gender identity definition is important to note as this is where it differs from bisexuality because historically bisexuality is being attracted to 'men' and 'women' while excluding other genders and people who chose not to fit into the said description.

Pansexuality, in particular, incorporates attraction towards non-binary people, though critics of 'pansexual' label have reportedly warned that it could contribute to the erasure of bisexual identities. However, on the contrary, supporters of pansexuality believe that 'bisexual' as a term is 'too exclusive' and should be broadened in order to incorporate those who identify themselves as non-binary or gender non-conforming.

