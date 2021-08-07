UK PM Draws Backlash For Denying Self-isolation After Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn backlash against him after he refused to self-isolate despite a member of his team testing positive for COVID-19. He reportedly continued the tour of Scotland and decided to avoid quarantine even though a senior government source told The Guardian that the British premier and the official who tested positive for coronavirus were “side-by-side” on several occasions. The source also revealed to the media outlet that both of them were together on an RAF Voyager between Glasgow and Aberdeen.

However, a Downing Street spokesperson reportedly said that the official and the UK PM did not come into close contact. The civil servant is reportedly now isolating at a hotel in Scotland. He attended an event with the British PM at a police college on Wednesday (local time). Later that same day, Johnson and the official flew as part of a small Number 100 contingency of around a dozen people to the next destination of UK PM’s two-day tour of Scotland. It is said that they were sat at opposite ends of a large cabin. The group was tested upon landing when the official tested positive for COVID-19.

While the official went into isolation and others who tested negative were told to leave for home, Johnson and a few others completed the tour. Following this, UK PM was pictured meeting Scottish business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, the Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, and the Conservative MP, Andrew Bowie. Even though some of the officials from the delegation chose not to isolate, a government source told the media outlet that “the whole lot should be.”

The latest refusal of Johnson to isolate came after he reluctantly quarantined after he came in close contact with UK health secretary Sajid Javid who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July. UK chancellor Rishi Sunak was also isolated. Both Johnson and Sunak reportedly resisted isolation and claimed that they would avoid it by participating in a daily contact-testing pilot.

Johnson ‘hasn’t learned anything’: Labour party chair

The Labour party chair, Anneliese Dodds said that it was evident that Johnson “hasn’t learned anything from what happened last time he tried to cook up a reason to be above the rules everyone else has to follow”. She further added, “Senior Conservatives are really taking the public for fools. This is yet another example of one rule for them and another for everyone else.” Further, the Lib Dem leader, Ed Davey also called on the Conservative Prime Minister to confirm he had not been asked to isolate again.

Meanwhile, Downing Street spokesperson told The Guardian, “The prime minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with Covid guidance. The prime minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

