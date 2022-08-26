UK PM Hopeful Liz Truss Cannot Say Whether France's Macron Is Britain's 'friend or foe'

Liz Truss, a contender to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, refused to specifically address a question on whether French President Emmanuel Macron, who is considered to be one of Britain's closest allies, is a "friend or foe" of the nation. These comments of Truss came at the time when she participated in a leadership campaign event in Norwich, England in order to gain support from Conservative Party members who would select between her and former chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed outgoing PM Boris Johnson as party leader in September.

According to a CNN report, when the event’s mediator questioned whether “President (Emmanuel) Macron (is a) friend or foe?" Truss, the current UK Foreign Secretary, responded by saying, “The jury's out!... If I become prime minister I will judge him on deeds, not words".

However, it is worth mentioning that Rishi Sunak, her opponent for the position of prime minister, called Macron a friend of the UK, Sputnik reported.

Liz Truss claims she rejected Johnson's Brexit agreement

Although they are strong NATO allies, France and Britain have been involved in a number of disagreements, mainly around fishing rights as well as migrant crossings in the English Channel, since the UK decided to leave the European Union in the year 2016. Truss, who previously favoured remaining in the EU, reversed her decision and now supports Brexit, claiming that she worries that it may bring "disruption" before the referendum was unfounded, CNN reported.

Furthermore, the prospective Tory leader has claimed she rejected Johnson's Brexit agreement with Brussels and repeal all of the country's remaining EU laws. Additionally, she has also blamed France as well as the European Union for border checks at Dover, the primary port between the UK and France.

In the PM leadership race, Liz Truss promised to cut taxes, revoke EU rules, and promote private sector growth by lowering corporate tax. Despite earning enormous profits during a cost-of-living and energy crises, she has stated that she would not impose a windfall tax on energy corporations, CNN reported.

In the meantime, up until early September, voters can cast their last votes in the Conservative leadership election. A total of 200,000 party members will vote for the winner between the two finalists in the final round. Voting will be done by mail. The voting period ends on September 2 and the results will be made public on September 5. The winner takes over as party leader and will become the next prime minister of the UK.

(Image: AP)