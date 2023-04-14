UK PM Rishi Sunak & Australian PM Anthony Albanese Extend Baisakhi Greetings To Sikhs

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sent wishes to people of the Sikh community in the UK and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. The British High Commission in New Delhi conveyed the message of the UK PM. The High Commission tweeted, "A message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “Saareya nu Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan!”

A message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

“Saareya nu Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan!” 🇬🇧🇮🇳https://t.co/GlfTO0iM8x https://t.co/LxPZxzCJPP April 14, 2023

Similarly, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also greeted the Sikh community. He said, "the celebration of Vaisakhi is a reminder of the beauty and humanity of the Sikh faith. Striving for the wellbeing of humankind, Sikhism is founded on a belief in the equality of all."

He further stated, "Vaisakhi is an opportunity to celebrate Sikh Australians' contribution to the prosperity, strength and vibrancy of our society. You are a vital part of the story of our nation."

🇦🇺 Prime Minister @AlboMP extends his warm wishes to the Australian #Sikh community on #Vaisakhi & acknowledges their contribution to the prosperity, strength and vibrancy of the Australian society. #dosti #diaspora #Vaisakhi2023 pic.twitter.com/2KkkLw8AYn — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) April 14, 2023

What is Baisakhi?

Even before it gained such significance for Sikhs, Baisakhi has long been a harvest celebration in Punjab. The festival was chosen by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 as the occasion to officially establish the Khalsa, the designation given to all baptised Sikhs.

The Gurdwaras are visited by Sikhs during Baisakhi. Additionally, these will be professionally decorated for the event. Parades and special processions through the streets known as nagar kirtans are popular events. Towns are referred to as "nagars," while singing songs from the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, is referred to as "kirtan." In the processions, the book is carried in a prominent position. Traditionally, hymns are chanted, texts are read aloud, and music is played during celebrations.

Baisakhi is also the day of choice for many Sikhs to be baptised into the Khalsa brotherhood. In Anandpur Sahib, the Punjabi city where Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa, there are typically large celebrations. Punjabi farmers also express gratitude for a bountiful harvest during this and ask for a successful one the following year.