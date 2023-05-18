UK PM Rishi Sunak Announces New Defence Deal With Japan Amid China's Growing Aggression

Rishi Sunak, the British PM, has arrived in Tokyo to announce a new defence partnership with Japan and support £18 billion worth of private business deals. This visit comes ahead of the G7 summit, where world leaders aim to address the challenges posed by Russia and China. According to a report from the Guardian, Sunak is scheduled to meet with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss enhanced defence cooperation in light of China's growing aggression towards Taiwan.

During their meeting, Sunak and Kishida will unveil the Hiroshima accord, a pact that includes mutual consultation on certain military decisions and expanded exercises in the Indo-Pacific region involving the Royal Navy's Carrier Strike Group. The UK government sees Japan as a strategically important ally and a like-minded nation sharing interests in technology and innovation. Discussions will also cover the supply of semiconductors, given global concerns about dependence on Taiwanese production amidst China's threats.

It is not just about defence

Aside from defence matters, Rishi Sunak hosted a UK business summit in Tokyo, attended by major Japanese corporations such as Toshiba, Sumitomo, and Mitsubishi. He revealed that these companies are committing £18 billion in investments to the UK, spanning sectors like windfarms, property, and other projects. Sunak was accompanied by representatives from Octopus Energy, a UK utility supplier expanding into Japan, as well as Mott MacDonald, an engineering company specializing in offshore wind projects. Several UK startups, including Oxentia, Transreport, and Winnow, were also present.

However, the PM faced questions about the attractiveness of the UK as a business destination, particularly concerning Brexit. In response, Sunak acknowledged the concerns raised by car manufacturers across Europe, including the UK, and mentioned that dialogues with the EU were ongoing to address these issues. He highlighted the billion-pound investment by Nissan in the northeast of England for electric vehicle manufacturing and emphasized the announcement of £18 billion in total investment into the UK by Japanese business leaders. Sunak attributed some of this investment to the UK's membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership, which opens up opportunities for British car manufacturers and job creation domestically.

Rishi Sunak's visit to Japan underscores the UK's commitment to strengthening its defence ties and attracting foreign investments, while navigating challenges associated with global trade and post-Brexit dynamics. The discussions held during the G7 summit will play a crucial role in shaping international cooperation in addressing security threats and promoting economic growth.