UK PM Rishi Sunak Lauds Mother-in-law Sudha Murty's Padma Bhushan Honour: 'A Proud Day'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to his Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty receiving the Padma Bhushan award. The Indian educator, Philanthropist and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation was awarded the third-highest civilian award this week. She was conferred by the Indian President Draupadi Murmu and was honoured for her excellence in philanthropy. A day after she received the award, Murthy’s daughter the First Lady of The United Kingdom, Akshata Murthy shared an image of her mother with her Padma award. The British Prime Minister called it a “proud moment” as he reacted to his wife’s heartfelt post.

“A proud day,” the British Prime Minister commented on his wife’s Instagram post. Sunak was responding to the heartfelt note written by the British first lady for her inspiring mother. “Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India at the #padmaawards2023 ceremony (India's highest civilian awards) in New Delhi, in recognition of her contributions in social work,” she wrote on Instagram. “On #IWD (International Women’s Day) last month, I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me,” she added. The British first lady attended the ceremony in which Murthy was conferred the prestigious award. She shared a family picture as well, where Sudha Murthy can be seen standing next to her husband Narayana Murthy along with her son Rohan Murthy and Akshata herself.

‘A moving experience’: Aksahta Murty

In her Instagram post, the British first lady described the whole ordeal as "a moving experience". “She has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need - many in the most remote parts of India - after natural disasters have destroyed their lives,” she wrote on Instagram. “My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,” she concluded. The UK first lady also expressed her wish to live up to her mother’s legacy.