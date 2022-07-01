UK PM Says China Failed To Keep Promises On Hong Kong; Beijing Calls It 'colonial Mindset'

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson claimed that China had broken its pledge, made as part of the 1997 agreement ending British colonial rule, to respect the "One Country, Two Systems" arrangement. Electoral changes and a national security law passed in 2020 that some claim weaken Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy have drawn particular criticism from Britain.

"On the 25th anniversary of the handover, we simply cannot avoid the fact that, for some time now, Beijing has been failing to comply with its obligations. It’s a state of affairs that threatens both the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers and the continued progress and prosperity of their home," Johnson stated in a video address.

25 years ago we made a promise to the people of Hong Kong.



We intend to keep it. pic.twitter.com/nIN96ZydgV — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 30, 2022

We would do all we can to hold China to its commitments: Johnson

He went on to say that Britain would do everything in its power to ensure that Hong Kong is once again run by the people of Hong Kong, for the people of Hong Kong. In light of the national security law, Britain established an immigration route for holders of British National (Overseas) passports last year, with Johnson claiming that 120,000 Hong Kong residents applied under the scheme.

Johnson stated, "We would do all we can to hold China to its commitments, so that Hong Kong is once again run by the people of Hong Kong, for the people of Hong Kong."

For the occasion of the Hong Kong anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping is making his first trip outside of the country's main land in over two years. British criticism has previously been rejected by Chinese officials, who claimed that the country should refrain from meddling in Hong Kong's internal affairs and charged Britain with continuing to think like a colonial power despite the handover. The Chinese foreign ministry responded to Johnson's remarks by accusing the UK of maintaining a colonial mindset despite the handover and of using human rights as an excuse to defame Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong and no external force has the right to interfere. The United Kingdom has no right of sovereignty, governance, or supervision over post-handover Hong Kong, and the so-called commitments do not exist at all," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian remarked during a regular press briefing.

