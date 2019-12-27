UK: Police Arrest 'most Wanted Man' While Having Christmas Dinner

Britain's 'most wanted man' was arrested by the Dutch Police while eating Christmas dinner with his family in The Hague. Daniel Burdett from Liverpool is a suspected ringleader of an organised criminal network and was spotted with his family at a restaurant. The police suspect the 28-year-old to be behind the importation of firearms into the country. Burdett was detained on a European Arrest Warrant after being on the run for nearly five years.

The arrest made on December 25 by the police was under an investigation by the National Crime Agency into criminal groups who are suspected to be using 'corrupt truck drivers' for the smuggling of firearms and ammunition from the Netherlands into the UK. Currently, Burdett is even wanted by the Merseyside Police for drug offences. He is also facing ten charges of conspiracy to import firearms and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. In connection with the same connection, one man has been jailed for eight years and another is awaiting trial.

'Fantastic result'

Burdett will now reportedly appear before the Dutch magistrates who will further consider his extradition to the UK where he will face charges. The NCA Branch Commander, Mark Spoors called the arrest as a 'fantastic result'. He further also thanked the coordinated efforts by the police forces who made Burdett's plans of evading the law, unsuccessful.

According to teh official website, Spoors said, “The arrest of one of our long-standing fugitives is a fantastic result. Burdett thought he could evade the law by exploiting international borders, but his arrest shows that no matter where you are, we will catch up with you. Other fugitives should pay attention to this and remember how determined UK law enforcement is. Thanks to the coordinated response by the Dutch police and Merseyside Police.”

