COVID-19: UK Transport Department Publishes Safety Guidance For Airlines, Airports

In a bid to restart air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak, Britain’s transport department published new guidance for airlines and airports on how to operate safely to minimise the risks from the virus. While the UK airlines are still hoping that the country will soon agree on deals to allow quarantine-free-travel, the Department of Transport on June 11 reportedly said that the passengers and staff should wear face coverings in airports and on aircraft.

According to an international media report, under the new guidelines, the passengers are asked to check-in all luggage including handbags and remain seated for much of the flight as possible. The transport department also reportedly said that the country is continuing to world on ‘air bridges’ between countries with low infection rates. The airlines' industry also believes that kickstarting air travel is vital in a bid to avoid further job losses on top of tens of thousands which has already been announced.

Furthermore, the government also said that the airlines should also extensively clean the aircraft and increase the availability of hand wash and hand sanitisers. The transport minister Grant Shapps in a reported statement said that the department is taking necessary steps to ensure that there is a framework in place for the aviation industry to bounce back when it is safe for restrictions on travel to be lifted. The new guidance also shows that the government is preparing to restart air travel.

Aviation, tourism groups criticise 14-day quarantine rule

With new guidelines, while several airlines in the UK including easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways have already said that passengers must wear face-covering, they have also pointed that the guidance to put most baggage in the hold could be problematic for some low-cost airlines.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, as Britain began imposing a 14-day quarantine on travellers coming into the country, the aviation and tourism industry criticised the move by the government. According to an international media outlet, the critics said that the introduction of the quarantine is a ‘political stunt’. They even argued that the mandatory guideline will cause ‘untold devastation’ for the country’s tourism industry and not just for the airlines.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said, “The thousands of hotels, the thousands of visitor attractions, restaurants in the next couple of months — July and August are the two key months for British tourism”. He added, “We’re facing thousands of jobs losses because of a stupid, ineffective quarantine”.

