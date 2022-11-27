UK Researchers’ Analysis Of Roman Coins Fuels Debate Over Ancient Emperor’s Existence

Scientific experts in the United Kingdom have claimed that they have deduced the authenticity of multiple coins that had the name of Roman king Sponsian inscribed on them, thus somewhat dispelling the popular notion that the emperor never existed. One of the coins which displayed the image and the name of emperor Sponsian was found along with a collection of other coins that were supposedly discovered in Transylvania (present-day Romania) in the year 1713, CNN reported, citing a study published in the journal PLOS ONE earlier this week.

Suspicions over Sponsian’s existence spiralled after no historic texts mentioned the emperor. Because of their shoddy inscriptions and material, the coins were disregarded as forgeries. However, a team of researchers at UK’s University College London (UCL) and the University of Glasgow have claimed that they have made observations that point to the coins’ authenticity.

"Scientific analysis of these ultra-rare coins rescues the emperor Sponsian from obscurity," said Paul N. Pearson, the lead author of the research. "Our evidence suggests he ruled Roman Dacia, an isolated gold mining outpost, at a time when the empire was beset by civil wars and the borderlands were overrun by plundering invaders," he added in the press release.

Critics express doubts about authenticity of coins

The researchers, who used strong microscopes and spectroscopy to study four coins, said that it is possible that Sponsian was the commander-in-chief of the Dacia province, which was ousted from the Roman empire circa 260 AD. However, they noted that "nothing can be known about him for certain," and the coins merely "provide clues as to his possible place in history."

Despite the emergence of a possibility that Sponsian existed at some point of time, naysayers continue to believe that the coins are fake. "Like everyone in the numismatic world, I strongly believe this coin to be a modern forgery," said Jerome Mairat, the curator of the Heberden Coin Room in the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England. "This whole theory -- that the coin is genuine -- is both unscientific and unfounded," he told CNN.

