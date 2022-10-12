UK Sanctions Iran's Morality Police, Top Officials For 'repression Of Women' Amid Protests

In retaliation to Iran's brutal assault on protestors who demonstrated over the tragic demise of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, the United Kingdom has placed sanctions on the nation's morality police and other key security officials. According to a report from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), “The UK has imposed sanctions on senior security and political figures in Iran and the so-called ‘Morality Police’.”

After Mahsa Amini, who had died while in the custody of Iran's morality police last month, demonstrations broke out across the nation. The Kurdish-Iranian woman was taken into custody for allegedly breaching the strict Islamic dress standards for women. Since then, demonstrations have expanded in various regions of the country, and authorities have responded with a severe crackdown that is believed to have led to dozens of fatalities and hundreds more arrests.

UK's sanctions against Iran morality Police and officials

The Morality Police as a whole, as well as its leader Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi and the chief of the Tehran Division, Haj Ahmed Mirzaei, have been sanctioned by the UK. In addition to this, the UK has imposed sanctions on 5 important Iranian political and security figures for severe abuses of human rights which includes, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Basij force Gholamreza Soleimani, Commander of the NAJA Special Forces Unit of the Iranian police Hassan Karami and Commander-in-chief of the Iranian police Hossein Ashtari.

According to the report, “The Basij force, NAJA Special Forces Unit and the wider Iranian police have played a central role in the crackdown on protests across Iran in recent weeks, as well as the fuel-related protests in 2019.”

Furthermore, there have been reports of protesters being shot with live ammunition, particularly earlier this week when security personnel blockaded students at the Sharif University and protesters' bodies which were killed by security services, being buried without the consent of their families, the report claimed.

Besides the UK, the US has already implemented such measures, and the European Union is about to do the same.

Indicating the situation in Iran, James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, remarked, “The UK stands with the people of Iran who are bravely calling for accountability from their government and for their fundamental human rights to be respected”, as per the report. He also added, “These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people.”

Notably, the people on the list will be prevented from entering the UK under the sanctions, and any assets they may have in the country or those owned by British citizens outside would be frozen.

In the meantime, the Foreign Secretary had earlier given the FCDO the go-ahead to call the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires to express the UK's strong criticism of the Iranian government's use of force to suppress rallies.

