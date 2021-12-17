UK Signs Free-trade Agreement With Australia To Bolster Post-Brexit Economic Ties

Following months of negotiations, the UK and Australia have finally signed the historic free-trade agreement, which will benefit consumers and businesses in both nations. The deal is expected to unlock £10.4 billion of additional trade, boosting economy and wages across Europe and eliminating tariffs on 100% of UK exports, the British government said in a statement. The agreement is described as the first post-Brexit deal "negotiated from scratch" and not "rolled over" from trade terms that the UK enjoyed as a part of the EU.

The final agreement, which was signed in a virtual ceremony by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Tuesday, will now be presented before the Parliament for a period of scrutiny, the UK government said in its statement. The deal is tailored with "cutting-edge" agreements in areas of digital, technologies and skilled occupation. It is pertinent to mention that the trade deal was agreed in principle by British PM Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in London in June, following which the negotiations continued with the finalised agreement on all chapters and is due to come into force next year.

"Our UK-Australia trade deal is a landmark moment in the historic and vital relationship between our two Commonwealth nations," said Trevelyan, as per a statement issued by the British government.

"This free trade agreement will make it easier for the UK and Australian companies to export green technologies and expertise, speeding up the transition of both countries to our net-zero goals," Renewable UK’s CEO Dan McGrail said.

Highlights of the UK-Aus trade deal

The said agreement will give UK firms guaranteed access to bid for an additional £10 billion worth of Australian public sector contracts per year. It will also allow Britishers to work and travel in Australia for up to three years at a time, removing previous visa conditions. The deal also removed tariffs on all UK exports, making it cheaper to sell iconic products like cars, alcohol and fashion items, while allowing Australian products to be accessible for British consumers too.

"The deal is also a gateway into the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region and will boost our bid to join CPTPP, one of the largest free trade areas in the world, covering £8.4 trillion of GDP and 11 Pacific nations from Australia to Mexico," the statement read.

Farmers issues taken into account, climate change dropped

As per BBC analysis, the deal has taken into account the concerns of the British farmers with arrangements lasting up to 15 years. Additionally, a series of environmental provisions in reference to the Paris Agreement has also found space. However, it does not include a commitment to keep the global temperature rise target of 1.5°C. As per Politico, the deal is a major step forward for Britain to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), for which its application is pending.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)