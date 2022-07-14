UK, Singapore, Bahrain, New Zealand Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel To Crisis-hit Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka continues to witness violent protests and demonstrations, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Bahrain as well as New Zealand have urged their citizens to avoid visiting the island nation. With a severe lack of foreign exchange reserves, Sri Lanka is experiencing its greatest economic and political crisis since its independence in 1948. It is to mention that Sri Lanka has been added to the UK Foreign Office's "No Go" travel list on Wednesday, July 13.

According to the foreign travel advice from the British government, due to the latest developments in the island nation, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) recommends against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka.

Several countries urged their citizens to avoid visiting Sri Lanka

Apart from the UK, Singaporeans are also recommended to postpone any unnecessary trip to Sri Lanka in the wake of recent events there. According to Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Travel advisory, Singaporeans visiting Sri Lanka are advised to be vigilant and to take all essential safety measures to ensure their personal safety. They ought to stay away from public areas where there are demonstrations and sizable crowds of people. Further, Singaporeans traveling to or already in Sri Lanka have been highly recommended to buy complete travel insurance and become familiar with the policies' terms and coverage.

The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is now not a safe place to visit, according to Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "For their own protection, it also advises residents in Sri Lanka to leave the country right away, stay away from areas of conflict, and heed any directions given by local authorities," Bahrain said.

As the island nation continues to struggle with an unparalleled economic crisis, New Zealand has also joined the growing number of nations that have advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka crisis

The terrible financial downturn that Sri Lanka is going through has caused shortages of essential needs including food, cooking gas, and medication. According to media reports, fuel such as diesel and gasoline is severely limited, which has an impact on transportation, companies, and emergency services. According to PTI, to get through this crisis, the country needs to raise at least $4 billion. In addition to violent protests, the nation is now facing an acute lack of essential goods and services.

In the meantime, on July 13, the Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldivian capital of Malé with his wife. As the troubled leader prepares to land in the Lion City on Thursday, Singaporean sources told News Cutter that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's plea for shelter in Singapore is "under negotiation."

(Image: AP/ Facebook/ Halimah Yacob/ Gotabaya Rajapaksa)