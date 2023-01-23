UK Supports India's Candidacy For A Permanent Seat At The UNSC, Says British Envoy

The United Kingdom supports India's candidacy for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which is the premier global body for maintaining International peace and security, said Alexander Ellis, the British High Commissioner. The statement was made by the UK high commissioner during the podcast hosted by ANI. While supporting the candidacy, he added, "India's push for reforms would make the institution more effective in dealing with the realities of today."

The UK extended its support for India's permanent membership at the UNSC earlier on December 14, 2022. While extending its support, the UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dame Barbara Woodward said, "The Security Council must as others have said become more representative of the world today and the UK has long called for its expansion in both the permanent and non-permanent categories, as the UK Foreign Secretary publicly reiterated this week - we support new permanent seats for Brazil, Germany, India and Japan."

Alexander Ellis further stated that change in the institution (UNSC) is hard and "we need to make them work. Some of them come after the second World War like UN and UNSC, some came later like World Trade Organization (WTO)... zenith of globalization, the mid-90s and what we want from India is actually to make the effective institution." "Change in the multilateralisation is hard work. What we are seeing is the creation of new institutions which we will start more," he added.

Composed of 15 members, UNSC includes five permanent member states - China, France, Russia, US and the United Kingdom and ten non-permanent member states, which are elected by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).