UK Tabloid Challenges UK PM Liz Truss To Outlast Lettuce; Anand Mahindra Reacts

Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, recently quipped about the current state of British politics, calling the situation 'Great Brutal Britain', in response to a post of the British tabloid.

What was the context for this tweet?

The UK is reportedly undergoing political turmoil ever since the news of Boris Johnson flouting Covid lockdown rules came to light. Boris Johnson was forced to resign from his post as his prominent cabinet ministers started resigning, telling Boris that he needs to quit.

What followed was a Tory leadership contest in which Tory MPs decided the final two contestants by voting for them. Later the final two contestants contested for the votes of Tory Party members by addressing party members in different hustings. The two contestants were Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss won. But as soon as Liz Truss's government introduced a mini-budget announcing unfunded corporate tax cuts, the UK witnessed chaos in the financial markets.

Truss continues to face pressure from her own party

Liz Truss sacked her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new finance minister, as per reports from The Guardian. Despite sacking the Finance Minister, Truss has been unable to end the pressure she is facing from her own party members, who want her to quit.

It is in this context, a joke has emerged in the UK, where people are asking which will last longer, a lettuce on a shelf or Liz Truss as Prime Minister. A report from the Economist suggests that some people have kept lettuce on a shelf, to see what lasts longer, lettuce or Liz Truss' premiership?

UK's financial crisis continues as pension funds struggle

In a response to a post which talked about this, Anand Mahindra quipped, "Great (Brutal) Britain". The financial chaos in Britain has reportedly not stopped, despite Liz Truss making an u-turn on her corporate tax cut proposal. Borrowing costs have hit a 20-year high and the Bank of England Governor (UK's central bank) has told pension funds they have a limited time to fix their liquidity problems, after which the Bank of England will end its emergency bond-buying measures. The UK is also witnessing a surge in mortgage costs, due to the additional inflationary pressures on the economy.