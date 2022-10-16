Last Updated:

UK Tabloid Challenges UK PM Liz Truss To Outlast Lettuce; Anand Mahindra Reacts

Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, recently quipped about the current state of British politics, calling the situation 'Great Brutal Britain'.

Written By
Digital Desk
Mahindra

Image: AP


Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, recently quipped about the current state of British politics, calling the situation 'Great Brutal Britain', in response to a post of the British tabloid.

What was the context for this tweet?

The UK is reportedly undergoing political turmoil ever since the news of Boris Johnson flouting Covid lockdown rules came to light. Boris Johnson was forced to resign from his post as his prominent cabinet ministers started resigning, telling Boris that he needs to quit. 

READ | Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis

What followed was a Tory leadership contest in which Tory MPs decided the final two contestants by voting for them. Later the final two contestants contested for the votes of Tory Party members by addressing party members in different hustings. The two contestants were Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss won. But as soon as Liz Truss's government introduced a mini-budget announcing unfunded corporate tax cuts, the UK witnessed chaos in the financial markets. 

READ | Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as UK's new Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation

Truss continues to face pressure from her own party 

Liz Truss sacked her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new finance minister, as per reports from The Guardian. Despite sacking the Finance Minister, Truss has been unable to end the pressure she is facing from her own party members, who want her to quit.

READ | Amid UK's economic turmoil, mutinous Tory MPs give PM Liz Truss 17 days to 'save her job'

It is in this context, a joke has emerged in the UK, where people are asking which will last longer, a lettuce on a shelf or Liz Truss as Prime Minister. A report from the Economist suggests that some people have kept lettuce on a shelf, to see what lasts longer, lettuce or Liz Truss' premiership?

READ | UK PM Truss acknowledges fiscal plan backfired, reverses tax plan after appointing new FM

 

UK's financial crisis continues as pension funds struggle 

In a response to a post which talked about this, Anand Mahindra quipped, "Great (Brutal) Britain". The financial chaos in Britain has reportedly not stopped, despite Liz Truss making an u-turn on her corporate tax cut proposal. Borrowing costs have hit a 20-year high and the Bank of England Governor (UK's central bank) has told pension funds they have a limited time to fix their liquidity problems, after which the Bank of England will end its emergency bond-buying measures. The UK is also witnessing a surge in mortgage costs, due to the additional inflationary pressures on the economy. 

READ | If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as UK Prime Minister?
First Published:
COMMENT