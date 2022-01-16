UK To Abolish PCR Test By Jan End For Vaccinated People Returning To Country: Reports

The United Kingdom is likely to abolish the compulsory COVID-19 PCR test by the end of January for fully vaccinated people returning to the country. "We plan to abolish all COVID tests for vaccinated travellers by the end of January, which will most likely coincide with the evaluation of Plan B measures on January 26," the Times reported citing a source closer to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. As per the report, this measure will save hundreds of pounds for UK families while also boosting the tourism industry's recovery.

In addition to abolishing PCR tests for fully vaccinated people, the government also plans to relax additional limitations, such as the requirement to wear face masks in stores and on public transportation. In the run-up to Christmas last month, the UK saw a spike in COVID-19 cases. In response to the emergence of the new Omicron strain, the government implemented a rule for everyone over the age of 12 entering the nation to have a negative COVID-19 test. All travellers were required to produce a negative PCR test taken not more than 48 hours prior to their arrival in order to comply with these requirements, the report stated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared on 8 December that the country would switch to Plan B to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He had also encouraged citizens to work from home and wear a face mask. In addition, attending public venues now requires a COVID-19 pass confirming immunisation. Those who may have come into contact with coronavirus carriers were subjected to daily testing. However, British airlines urged PM Johnson a few days later to remove the requirement for fully vaccinated passengers to take the COVID-19 test, as per the British daily.

UK vaccine expert asks govt to treat COVID-19 like flu

Earlier this week, the former chairman of the United Kingdom's vaccine task force stated that COVID-19 should be treated as an endemic virus akin to flu, and the government should stop mass immunisation after the booster campaign. Dr Clive Dix urged for a significant rethink of the UK's COVID-19 strategy, effectively reversing the approach of the past two years and returning to a "new normality," The Observer reported. His statement came after health chiefs and senior Conservatives also batted for a post-pandemic plan for a strained National Health Service (NHS).

