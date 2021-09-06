UK To Allow Prospective Parents To Store Frozen Eggs, Sperm, Embryos For Up To 55 Years

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has proposed new legislation that will allow prospective parents to store frozen eggs, sperm and embryos for up to 55 years. The announcement came after the Royal Society of Obstetricians suggested that modern freezing techniques allowed eggs and sperms to be stored indefinitely. Following the declaration, the Health Ministry has appealed to the parliamentarians to scrap the current 10-year limit citing it "severely restrictive."

"This new legislation will help turn off the ticking clock in the back of people's minds," UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said at a presser.

As per the current law, the parents are supposed to decide within ten years if they want to undergo IVF reproduction or destroy their cells. However, under the modified rules, they will be permitted to determine the course of action every ten years. People who can prove premature infertility will be eligible for the new system.

Talking about the importance of the much-needed change, health minister James Bethell acknowledged the commonality of people in the UK opting to start families "later in life." Bethell told The Guardian that prospective parents should not have to battle time on their fertility choices. He added that this new and significant change of increased timescale would "eliminate the pressure that comes with knowing a decision has to be in 10 years."

Plans await parliamentary sanction

On Sunday, the Ministers appraised the public of the latest developments. They also informed that the legislation now awaits parliamentary sanction. They also added that the decision was made in the purview of a trend towards late parenthood.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) welcomed the UK Health Ministry's decision of embryo and sperm storage expansion. Chairman of the Association Julian Chain told BBC that the amendments in the law would allow women 'a lot more choice and flexibility about when they can start having families.' British Fertility Society Chairman Dr Raj Mathur also acknowledged the wide range of possibilities the new legislation promises.

What is egg and sperm freezing?

According to HFEA, egg freezing is one of the ways of preserving a woman's fertility to allow her to have a family in the future. The process involves collecting women's eggs from the ovaries and storing them in low temperatures to be used in fertility treatment when the woman becomes naturally less fertile in later years of her life. Approximately 15-20 eggs are collected and stored for later use during IVF.

On the other hand, sperm samples are collected and divided into several containers called 'straws.' They are then frozen with the use of liquid nitrogen so that they can be used in IVF reproduction. Lastly, embryos are stored in case a couple wants to try for a second child.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/AP (representative)