UK To Co-host UN Summit To Help Address Growing Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

The UK on Tuesday has said that it will be co-hosting an upcoming United Nations (UN) virtual pledging summit to help address the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Downing Street said in a statement that the donor nations, UN agencies and Afghan civil society are expected to take part in the virtual event. It is also to note that the pledges made at the summit will go towards the UN’s “biggest-ever appeal for a single country” which was launched last month.

With 50% of the Afghan population facing acute hunger, the UN is seeking to raise at least $4.4 billion to help more than 24.4 million Afghans that require urgent humanitarian assistance. Apart from raising funds, the virtual summit will also aim at garnering the international community’s support to help Afghans access basic needs such as health and education. Now 10 said in its official release that the funding is channelled through trusted UN agencies along with the charities on the ground.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss noted that the “conference is a critical moment for the international community to step up support in an effort to stop the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The scale of need is unparalleled, and consequences of inaction will be devastating.”

“The UK is determined to lead the global effort. We will bring international allies together to raise vital aid to deliver food, shelter and health services, protect women and girls and support stability in the region,” she added.

Afghans furious over US freezing assets

The upcoming summit addressing the crisis in Afghanistan comes at a time when the Afghan nationals are furious over United States President Joe Biden order to freeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in Washington for families of America’s 9/11 terror attacks victims. It is to note that Afghanistan’s economy is teetering on the brink of collapse especially since the international money stopped coming in after the Taliban took over the nation in August 2021.

Amid the financial crunch, the humanitarian crisis has also escalated in the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, the organisers of a closed-door conference in Switzerland attended by envoys from the Taliban, said on Friday that the delegation had pledged to protect the humanitarian aid workers, facilitate education for all Afghans. Afghanistan’s Taliban delegation also vowed to promote environmental protection.

(Image: AP)

