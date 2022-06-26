UK To Provide £2.5 Million Of Lifesaving Support To Afghans In Wake Of Massive Earthquake

As the already grave economic condition in Afghanistan was hit harder by a massive earthquake that killed over a thousand people, the United Kingdom has pledged to help Kabul. The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss said that the nation is going to give £2.5 million in aid for immediate life-saving assistance to those in Afghanistan impacted by the tragic earthquake this week.

According to a Press release from the British government, the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) will receive a total of £2 million to help those in need of basic necessities including food, water, shelter, and medical care. In Khost and Paktika, the two most severely affected provinces, the IFRC has already employed workers and volunteers who have been working on the ground to respond to the catastrophe and help meet the immediate humanitarian needs.

It is worth noting that the tragedy in the southeast of Afghanistan on June 22 claimed more than 1,000 lives and injured over 1,400 people. As emergency personnel have reached the worst-hit areas, these numbers are anticipated to rise.

UK provides aid to Afghanistan

Furthermore, an additional £500,000 will be given to the Norwegian Refugee Council, which is currently on the ground and working to offer shelter and financial aid to people in need. This financial assistance would come from one of the largest bilateral programs, the UK's aid fund for Afghanistan, which has a budget of £286 million this fiscal year. As per the release, through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and World Food Programme, the UK provided funding last year to provide emergency medical services, water, protection, housing, food, and education.

Referring to this, foreign secretary Liz Truss said, “The recent earthquake is a tragedy for the people of Afghanistan. The scale of need was already severe before the earthquake struck, with more than half of the population requiring humanitarian assistance.... UK support will enable lifesaving supplies to be provided on the ground.”

International partners which comprise the United Nations and the World Food Programme, are coordinating the worldwide response and swiftly determining the humanitarian requirements. Further, the UK is in direct communication with them to give support and is prepared to take into account any requests for assistance or other support. Before the earthquake, the UN, NGOs, and Red Cross were already distributing UK supplies to the afflicted communities.

Meanwhile, after the severe earthquake, the Taliban-led regime in Afghanistan requested additional help from the international community. According to the National Centre for Seismology, a 4.33-magnitude earthquake struck regions of Afghanistan on Thursday morning. The districts of Barmala, Ziruk, Naka, and Gayan in Pakika Province, as well as Spera District in Khost Province, had the worst effects.

