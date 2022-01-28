UK To 'regret' Leaving European Union Over Limited Economic Opportunities: Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has stated that he thinks that the United Kingdom will "regret" their decision of leaving the European Union. Medvedev stated that the decision has resulted in the economic opportunities getting "narrowed" for Britain, Sputnik reported. He also spoke about whether Russia will recognise the Taliban government and the actions of the United States in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the decision has led to the UK periodically facing the closure of production, enterprises. Dmitry Medvedev noted that leaving the European Union has led to the energy crisis in the United Kingdom. Speaking to leading Russian media including Sputnik, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev highlighted that Afghanistan might have been transformed into a "blooming garden" if the money spent over 20 years were used for different purposes.

Russia's ties with Taliban

According to Dmitry Medvedev, the US did not try to implement its model of democracy. He expressed concern on the issue of drug trafficking in Afghanistan and highlighted that the drug traffic has witnessed an increase by around 40 times and called the situation "super-dramatic," Sputnik report. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev admitted that they have contacts with the Taliban, however, he said that the recognition of the Taliban as a political force depends on their fulfilments of obligations and efforts to fight terrorism.

Business in Britain post-Brexit

It is noteworthy to mention here that the United Kingdom has left the European Union and the EU Single Market and Customs Union and European Union law no longer applies in the UK, according to the UK government statement. In order to export goods to the EU, the businesses in the United Kingdom are required to follow new customs procedures, including UK export declarations and import requirements on entry to the EU Member States.

As the new post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain has come into effect on 1 January, importers now need to make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries, according to AP. Businesses will not be able to delay the completion of full import customs declarations for up to 175 days, which was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

