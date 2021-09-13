UK Tobacco Firm Paid $500,000 In Bribes To Zimbabwe's Mugabe: Investigative Documentary

An investigative documentary series has found evidence that suggests the British American Tobacco (BAT) company paid up to $500,000 to former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

As per the investigation conducted by BBC Panorama, the dealings took place in 2013, when Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) was in power in Harare. President Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37-years until he was ousted in 2017 owing to allegations of fraud and violence.

As per the report, BAT was paying the amount in small amounts in South Africa. The company was also allegedly using illegal surveillance to damage rivals. The evidence revealed that the tobacco company funded a network of some 200 informants sourced from Forensic Security Services (FSS) in the southern part of South Africa.

Even though BAT claimed that it performed tasks under the standards of corporate conduct, its former employees hinted otherwise. Ex-employees told BBC that the multi-billion dollar cigarette firm broke the law to sabotage its rivals with the help of FSS. Additionally, leaked documents also suggested that the FSS was instrumental in shutting down as many as three cigarette companies in Zimbabwe. BAT also allegedly paid off a local cigarette manufacturer Savana Tobacco Factory in 2012.

BAT and Robert Mugabe

Following the arrest of three directors of a local security company on charges of illegal surveillance, then-President Mugabe delivered a speech condemning the actions and highlighted BAT's involvement. However, at the same time the Zimbabwean officials were in constant touch with BAT, the leaked documents suggested. Additionally, when BBC got in touch with the man who was sent to break the deal, he spoke under the condition of anonymity. He had to ensure "they" (Zimbabwean officials) would receive a "nice thick envelope of notes," the man told. BAT also extended help for Robert Mugabe's presidential elections with hefty donations "to get the problems sorted out," an internal memo mentioned. The arrested men were released following the sanction of payments.

BAT denied giving any comments on the payment in the Zimbabwe matter. However, it did not deny the "help" offered to Robert Mugabe. Meanwhile, FSS allegedly worked for BAT from 2000 to 2016, ensuring secured access to police cameras and tapping phones of company rivals. Documents also revealed that the informants were personally recruited in London and placed in the rival manufacturing units to place tracking devices and bribe delivery vehicle carriers.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock/Representative)