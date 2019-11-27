Victims' Remains Found Last Month In UK Truck Arrive In Vietnam

The first lot of bodies from the United Kingdom have arrived in Vietnam. 16 out of the 39 people found dead in a truck in England last month arrived in the early hours of Wednesday. Ambulances and security forces received the bodies at the airport from where they were taken to their home provinces in central Vietnam.

The costly return

The sixteen bodies arrived from London to Hanoi on a commercial Vietnamese airline and the rest of the bodies are still waiting to get clearance. Authorities in Vietnam gave two options to the families of the victims. The families were given a choice to bring back ashes for $1,774 or to bring back the body with a coffin for $2,858.

Read: UK Truck Victim Families Take On Loans To Repatriate Remains To Vietnam

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in a truck in England's Essex County on October 23. Police initially identified the victims as Chinese but soon after families in Vietnam started coming forward with fears their relatives were on a truck. The 39 people who were found dead in the truck were entering the UK illegally.

Read: Vietnam 'strongly Condemns' Human Trafficking After UK Truck Tragedy

According to reports, England is the top destination for illegal immigrants from Vietnam. Many arrange trips through brokers who promise them safe passage into the United Kingdom. Brokers promise them well-paid jobs once they enter the country illegally, but most of them end-up working on cannabis farms.

Read: UK: 3 Held Over UK Truck Deaths Freed On Police Bail

On Monday, the 25-year-old Irish driver of the truck pleaded guilty for illegally transporting the immigrants. He also admitted to accepting the cash that came from the criminal conduct. Except for conspiring to assist illegal immigrants, Maurice Robinson, the truck driver, did not plead guilty to 41 other charges.

Read: Brazil Police Arrest 8 In US Illegal Immigration Scheme

UK police have arrested several other people in connection with the case while Vietnam has held 10 people related to the incident. 10 people arrested in Vietnam have not been formally charged. UK police are taking the case seriously as 10 of the victims were teenagers, including two 15-year-olds.