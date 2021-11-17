UK, Ukraine 'no Desire To Be Adversarial' Towards Russia Amid Military Build-up In Donbas

In a joint statement released by Ukraine and the United Kingdom, the defence ministers of both nations asserted that the governments do not wish to be adversarial or undermine Russia. However, they clarified that both the nations still are concerned by Moscow's military build-up along the Donbas region. The statement came after UK Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov met to discuss the next stage in bilateral cooperation for enhancing defence capabilities and interoperability of Ukraine.

"Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation. We are concerned by Russia’s military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine," the joint statement read.

Highlighting that London and Minsk are strategic partners in security and defence, the joint statement also stated that the UK stands 'shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them.' Notably, the recent developments come after the UK and Ukraine signed the Intergovernmental Framework Agreement in London last week. The UK government said in its statement that the document continues to progress on joint projects to develop the capabilities of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as agreed in June when the UK, Ukraine and industry signed a Memorandum of Implementation to collaborate to boost Ukraine’s naval capabilities. The joint statement concluded with the UK asserting "unwavering" support to Ukraine and assuring that "together we remain vigilant and united in the defence of our common values and freedoms."

UK PM asks West to choose between Russian gas and support to Ukraine

Amid the unprecedented surge in gas prices and calls for Russia to supply more gas to the EU, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned that the West has to decide upon a looming choice between approving Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and backing Ukraine against Moscow. In a message to the European countries that rely heavily on Russian gas supplies, PM Johnson suggested that if the West renders its support to Ukraine against Moscow's aggressive behaviour in the Donbas region, there is a high possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be serious about restricting gas supply through the pipeline that runs through eastern Europe.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet on Monday, he highlighted that the UK was quick to help Poland in the contrived border crisis and hoped that "our friends may recognise that a choice is shortly coming between mainlining ever more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines and sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability, let me put it that way," The Guardian reported.

Image: AP/ Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov_Facebook