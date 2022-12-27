Amidst arrests in Iran that have targetted "British linked" suspects, the United Kingdom has urged citizens to leave the middle eastern nation “as safely as they can.” According to The Guardian, Alicia Kearns, the chair of the UK’s foreign affairs select committee, implored Britons to leave the country in the wake of the Iranian government announcing that it had arrested seven “British linked” suspects over protests.

The suspects, which include a few people who hold dual citizenships, are alleged to have participated in protests that swamped Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini in September this year. “This is industrialised taking of state hostages. This is what Iran now does,” Kearns said, noting that the Iranian government was describing some suspects as “British linked” because they have blamed the West, especially the UK, for sparking the protests. “They will never admit this because of a brutal, corrupt and oppressive regime,” she said.

“Iran has shown that it will happily arrest anyone with dual citizenship. If I was a British foreign dual national in Iran I would absolutely be leaving because the evidence is they will use them in any game of chess they can and use brutal repression. I would encourage anyone from the west to leave as safely as they can,” she added.

Alicia Kearns calls for sanctions against Iran

Kearns, who is a Conservative Member of Parliament for the Rutland and Melton constituency, emphasised that sanctions must be imposed against Iran every time the Iranian government executes a protester. Her remarks come after seven men were arrested in the Iranian province of Kerman and were accused of being part of Zagros, a group that is deemed to plan protests.

Furthermore, she questioned the veracity of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s claim to the Commons liaison committee that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already been sanctioned, even though the armed force is not a part of the latest sanction list of Iranian entities and individuals who face freezing of assets and travel restrictions.