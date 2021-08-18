UK, US Agree To Hold G7 Meeting To Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Step Up Evacuation Efforts

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to hold a virtual meeting next week on the fast-unfolding developments in Afghanistan. The White House on 17th August informed that US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke over the phone regarding the developments in Afghanistan and agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach to the Afghan situation. It is worth noting that the G7 is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US.



During the call, Biden and Johnson discussed several topics including the need to continue close coordination between the countries and their allies. As stated by the White House, the two leaders lauded the military and civilian personnel for their efforts towards helping in the evacuation process of the citizens and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan. Appreciating their bravery and professionalism, they also agreed to maintain close coordination with the allies for future help and support to be given to Afghanistan with the Taliban in charge.

Johnson during the call has emphasised not losing the gains made in Afghanistan so far. He also outlined the plans to be employed for the resettlement of refugees that will give priority to women, girls and religious and other minorities amid the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country. The new scheme will provide a safe and legal route to Britain to those seen at a high risk of human rights abuses and dehumanising treatment by the Taliban.

Kabul under Taliban

Taliban insurgents seized Kabul on Sunday after a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, prompting the president to flee the country. Now, there are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The last time the Taliban was in control of the country in 1996-2001, a severe clampdown on the freedom and security of women was witnessed in Afghanistan. The extremist group had enforced stringent rules for women based on their interpretation of Islamic law, stopping women from leaving the house without the company of a male relative. The group had also banned girls from attending school and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

(Image: AP)



