In a first, the heads of the UK and US security services made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn against the threat from China. FBI Director Wray and MI5 Director-General McCallum on Wednesday called on the business leaders to be aware of the threat posed by the Chinese government. They jointly urged the business tycoons to help the government agencies protect corporate secrets from “theft by China”.

McCallum even said that most of the “risk” associated with the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression “is not…my stuff. It’s yours”. MI5 Director-General said that his service had doubled its work against the Chinese activity in the last three years especially and would be doubling it again. He said, “By volume, most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is not, so to speak, my stuff. It’s yours”.

“The world-leading expertise, technology, research, and commercial advantage developed and held by people in this room, and others like you”, McCallum added. He said that the MI5 is running seven times as many investigations related to Chinese activities compared to 2018, as per BBC.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Wray called China the “biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security” which has already interfered in politics including the recent elections in the United States. Wray warned that if China moved to forcibly take Taiwan, it would “represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen”.

It is to note here that the first-ever joint public appearance by the heads of MI5 and FBI came at the UK intelligence agency’s headquarters in Thames House, London. While McCallum called the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party “game-changing”, Wray called it “immense” and “breath-taking”. The FBI Director also stressed the importance of partnerships to address China.

“We're not just in the business of articulating problems, we’re doing something about them, together with MI5, with the private sector itself, with other government partners,” Wray said.

Today in London, #FBI Director Christopher Wray and #MI5 Director General Ken McCallum addressed the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government, and why partnerships are crucial to combating it. Read more at: https://t.co/ASdtLyGbpc. pic.twitter.com/sjaOpXFRDG — FBI (@FBI) July 6, 2022

FBI Director: Chinese government ‘set on stealing your technology’

The audience at their briefing included chief executives of businesses and senior figures from universities. According to Wray, the Chinese government was “set on stealing your technology” using a range of tools, stated BBC. The FBI Director said that Chinese activities posed “an even more serious threat to western businesses than even many sophisticated business people realised”. He went on to cite cases in which people linked to Chinese companies in rural America had been digging up genetically modified seeds which would have cost them billions of dollars and nearly ten years to develop domestically.

Moreover, Wray reportedly stated that China deployed cyber espionage to "cheat and steal on a massive scale" while adding that their hacking programme is larger than that of every other major country combined.

The first briefing of US and UK intelligence services' heads came at a time when ties with China of both nations deteriorated. The Russia-Ukraine war, which has already united the West against Moscow, in recent years, has appeared to call out China on its threatening activities on land and in the world of cybersecurity. The US, in the past, has repeatedly raised warnings of Chinese hackers and Beijing has accused Washington of spreading misinformation.

Image: Twitter/AP