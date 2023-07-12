UK Warns Its Citizens Against Travelling To Pakistan Amid 'high Threat' Of Terror Attacks

Amid the ongoing political turmoil and economic crisis in Pakistan, the United Kingdom issues a travel advisory for its citizens visiting Islamabad. The country’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a travel advisory on Monday citing several factors. One of the major factors the government stressed was the growing instances of terrorist activities that have jolted Pakistan to the core in recent months. In the advisory, the British body said that one of the main terrorist threats comes from the infamous Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It also noted that the cash-strapped country is also grappling with the rise of sectarian violence.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Pakistan,” the Monday advisory reads. “There’s a high threat of terrorism and sectarian violence throughout the country. The main terrorist threat comes from TTP, an umbrella organisation of groups primarily active in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Daesh is also active,” the FCDO further explained. The governmental entity emphasised that while the two organisations' major target is the Pakistani regime, in the past, they have stated that they intend to unleash an attack on “Western interests”.

In the advisory, FCDO urged British nationals to avoid visiting key government installations, since they can be the main target of terrorist groups. The body also urged citizens to avoid participating in religious events or gatherings and pointed out that the nationals should primarily limit movement on Friday afternoons. Amid the political instability in Pakistan, the instances of terrorist attacks have increased exponentially. Last week a Pakistani army major along with 6 other personnel was killed in a terrorist attack in the Kech district of Balochistan, Dawn reported. “You should keep track of the local news. Incidents can occur and the security situation can deteriorate quickly. There may be increases in security force presence and restrictions on movement may be put in place at short notice,” FCOD furthered.

Political instability in Pakistan

The political instability in the country was another key factor highlighted by the FCOD in the travel advisory. The advisory stated that Public demonstrations are common in Pakistan. Currently, the poverty-stricken nation has been engulfed in a tussle between its former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the current Pakistani regime. “Public demonstrations are common in Pakistan. You should keep track of the local news. Protests can occur with little warning and while most remain peaceful, they can turn violent and escalate quickly,” the advisory reads. “During elections, political events, rallies and polling stations have been the target of terrorist attacks. You should avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people and public events and be prepared to change your plans as necessary,” it added.

On May 9, Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was dragged outside the Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers which triggered nationwide protests.