UK Warns Nationals Against Sri Lanka Visit Citing Political Crisis; Issues Travel Advisory

In the wake of the unparalleled economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom has warned its nationals not to visit the island nation, citing the ongoing political turmoil. According to a statement from the UK government, due to ongoing political as well as economic volatility, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) recommends 'against all but essential travel' to Sri Lanka. This recommendation does not apply to passengers flying out of Sri Lanka's international airport.

Furthermore, it added, "If you are in Sri Lanka at this time, or considering travel, you should avoid all protests and follow the advice of local authorities."

The travel advisory came when the State of Emergency has been announced, and a nationwide curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka. Further, on May 9, multiple incidences of violence against demonstrators erupted, including one in Colombo's Galle Face district that resulted in the deaths of many individuals.

Australia urged citizens to reconsider their plans to visit Sri Lanka

Apart from the UK, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has recently urged tourists to reconsider their plans to visit Sri Lanka in the midst of the country's unprecedented crisis. The Australian national cricket team, which is scheduled to play Sri Lanka next month, has also been briefed on the current security situation, according to News Cutter.

According to an ABC News report, the Australian cricket team would play three T20 Internationals, five One-Day Internationals, and two Test matches from early June to mid-July at Kandy, Colombo, and Galle, respectively. Cricket Australia's representative noted that the current turmoil in Sri Lanka was being closely observed.

In addition to this, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced plans to constitute a new cabinet to assist the country to move ahead as it grapples with economic and political upheaval. Protests against the Rajapaksa regime across the nation led Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as Prime Minister.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Following the economic catastrophe that has driven Sri Lanka to the brink of bankruptcy and left its citizens without fuel, food, or other basic necessities, countrywide demonstrators have demanded for the removal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Later, on Monday, followers of the government attacked nonviolent demonstrators camped near the prime minister's mansion and the president's office, demanding their resignations, while police watched by and did little to stop them. Angry citizens around the country responded by torching the homes of governing party leaders and confronting Rajapaksa supporters, according to the Associated Press report.

According to the military ministry, the resulting violence killed eight people, including a member of the ruling party and two police officers, and wounded 219 others. In addition, fire damaged 104 structures and 60 vehicles.

Amid the economic disaster which is brought by financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts, the Sri Lankan government is presently working to meet the fundamental needs of its 22 million citizens.

