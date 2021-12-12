UK Warns Russia Of 'severe Consequences', Says Invading Ukraine Would Be Strategic Mistake

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday warned Russia of “severe economic consequences” if it invades Ukraine. According to BBC, Truss said that the United Kingdom would aim to damage the Russian economy if it made an incursion into Ukraine. She also added that the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool would put on a show of unity and make clear to Russia that such a move would be a “strategic mistake”.

The British Foreign Secretary went on to say that the UK and its allies had to “deter Russia from taking the course of action”. Truss reiterated previous warnings from the United States and its allies and said that the G7 are going to absolutely be strong in their stance against Russian aggression, with respect to Ukraine. The British cabinet minister also added that she will urge allies from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to present a united front against “malign” behaviour by Russia.

“If Russia were to take that action, it would be a strategic mistake, and there will be severe consequences for Russia. And what we're doing this weekend is working with like-minded allies to spell that out,” Truss said as quoted by BBC.

Russia has no plans to attack: Kremlin

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the British Foreign Secretary’s warning comes in the wake of the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s borders. According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by President Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, the United States has repeatedly urged Russia to take the path of diplomacy to de-escalate the situation or face harsh economic sanctions.

However, Russia has countered the West by expressing concern about Ukraine’s military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the country’s east. Recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Moscow is not planning an attack on Ukraine. Speaking to Greek TV channel ANT1, Peskov stated that they were moving Russian forces within their region and they can move them wherever they find any threat to their national security. He justified the action by saying that they can move their forces whenever they witness US warplanes landing in Ukraine.

“The problem is very simple. Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders," Peskov responded on being asked about carrying out an attack on Ukraine, as per ANI.



