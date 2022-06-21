UK Welcomes Release Of 5 British Nationals Held In Afghanistan For Six Months

The UK on Monday expressed gratitude to Afghanistan for the release of 5 British citizens detained for about 6 months in Kabul. In a statement, London welcomed the liberation of the detainees and apologised to the respective authorities for an alleged breach of Afghan culture and customs. “Pleased the UK has secured the release of 5 British nationals detained in Afghanistan. They will soon be reunited with their families. I am grateful for the hard work of British diplomats to secure this outcome," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"The UK welcomes and appreciates the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of 5 British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

London went on to clarify that the said British citizens, including David Lammy (shadow foreign secretary of the UK) and former BBC cameraman and Afghanistan expert Peter Jouvenal- arrested by the ruling Taliban regime had "no role" in the UK government's work in Afghanistan and had travelled to the war-torn country despite 10 Downing Street's travel advisory against it. "This was a mistake. The UK Government regrets this episode," the statement said.

"On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs, or laws and order their assurance of future good conduct," the statement added.

Shortly after the UK Foreign Office's statement, the release of the detainees was also confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. He said the Britons were handed over to the UK officials on Sunday after a series of meetings between both sides. In a Twitter post, the Taliban official informed that the 5 Britishers were arrested for violating Afghan laws and traditions.

This comes after the UK's former chief of Defence David Richards predicted that eventually, the Western governments will recognise the Taliban interim regime in Afghanistan. “I think the West is going to end up recognizing the Taliban regime. If that is the case, then we would better get on with it quicker, sooner rather than later. There’s a great phrase to be magnanimous in victory. I think this is an occasion for us to be magnanimous in defeat,” Richards said, as reported by The Khaama Press.

UK envoy says London 'does not support political change via violence' in Afghanistan

An apology by the UK Foreign Office comes a day after British envoy to Afghanistan in Doha, Hugo Shorter asserted that London does not endorse a political change in Afghanistan through brutality. In a statement, the Charge d' Affaires at the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Shorter, said that London does not support anyone, including Afghan nationals, who are seeking to "secure political change through violence." He went on to deplore the ISIS-Khorasan attack that rocked Kabul in the early hours of Saturday.

"The UK doesn't support anyone seeking political change through violence, or any activity inciting violence for political purposes in Afghanistan and will not allow UK soil to be used to plan or prepare it and we strongly discourage others from doing so," Shorter said in a statement.

Shorter further said that "violence of any kind is not in Afghanistan's interest, nor the international community's and we deplore terrorist attacks of all kinds." He added, "To promote peace and stability, to deliver essential humanitarian support to the Afghan people, and to address shared concerns on security, there is no alternative to engaging pragmatically with the current administration of Afghanistan, and that is what we are doing."

