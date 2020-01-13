UK Woman Dies After Falling Off Popular Beauty Spot In Australia

A British woman recently lost her life in Australia after falling off a popular beauty spot in the country. According to reports, the 21-year-old had gone to the spot with her friends to watch the sunrise after a party. The Britisher was identified as Madalyn Davis who had gone to the popular Diamond Bay Cliffs located in the eastern part of Sydney during the early hours of January 12.

Had come to Australia to relocate

According to reports, Madalyn belonged to the county of Lincolnshire and had come to Australia a few weeks prior to the accident. She had come to Australia to relocate and have a new beginning. Madalyn had been in Thailand before coming to Australia. She went on to advertise herself for her eyelash extensions services online.

Madalyn Davis's body was recovered with the help of a police helicopter and Australian coastguard. A statement issued by the police stated that a probe was underway, adding that a proper report will be prepared for the person who will perform the autopsy.

Choppers everywhere at #DiamondBay. Looks like a rescue or a retrieval. Hope no one is hurt #Vaucluse pic.twitter.com/p98E1hYJAN — Clea Baker (@clea_baker) August 17, 2019

According to reports, Madalyn's mother tried to get in touch with her daughter via Facebook, asking people to help her out. In a post she asked if anyone knew about the whereabouts of her daughter, asking all those who were there with her to get in touch. However, by December 13 Madalyn's family confirmed that she had died.

After her death, condolences poured in by a few of Madalyn's 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Waverly council passes a motion

In the month of June, the Waverly council passed a motion that it look into different ways to enforce a restriction on movement around the area from where Madalyn fell. The council also agreed to install CCTV cameras, frequent patrolling of authorities to prevent such unfortunate incidents. According to reports, the motion stated that a lot of people were putting their lives in danger by crossing the fences to take pictures off the edge of the cliff.

