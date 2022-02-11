Ukraine & Russia Talks In Berlin Last For 9 Hours; Fail To Yield Breakthrough

Ukraine on Thursday said that nearly nine hours of negotiations with Russia remained unsuccessful in producing a breakthrough on signing a joint document. However, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to continue consultations, said a statement by Ukraine's presidential office after Normandy format talks in Berlin. Amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, it was the second time that officials from Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia met this year to reach a peaceful resolution. During the same, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stressed that Kyiv is consistently committed to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

Following talks in Berlin, Ukrainian Presidential Office said in a statement, “The talks between representatives of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia lasted more than nine hours."

During the negotiations, Yermak stressed that “Ukraine is consistently committed to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict. Hence, the Ukrainian party will continue to take measures to intensify the work of all existing negotiation formats in order to facilitate the peace process. All parties reaffirmed their willingness to continue negotiations in the Normandy format, and also agreed on the necessity to unblock the work of the Trilateral Contact Group,” the statement added.

Berlin talks 'ended with tangible results', says Russia

According to Moscow Times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Kozak told reporters in a news briefing, “Unfortunately, almost nine hours of negotiations ended without any visible, tangible results expressed in documents.” His Ukrainian colleague Yermak noted that all four sides “were unable to agree on any joint document” but expressed hope that they will continue talks “very soon.” He added, “Everyone is determined to achieve a result”.

Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus on Thursday started massive military drills as eastern Europe is engulfed in crisis with the US deploying additional troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on 11 February, “During the joint exercise Union Courage-2022, combat crews of the air defence units of the Eastern Military District, while performing combat duty tasks as part of the unified regional air defence system of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, discovered a conditional air target approaching the area of responsibility that does not respond to requests.”

“After takeoff, the Russian pilots carried out the capture and conditional destruction of an air target, and also worked out the tasks of air patrol along the border of the Union State,” it added.

Ukraine slams Russia’s military action

Slamming Russia’s military exercises, Ukrainian Defence Ministry Oleksii Rezniko on Friday said that in this manner, Moscow “has once again demonstrated an abuse of the international law in order to achieve its geopolitical objectives at the expense of other subjects of the international law, including Ukraine. These actions pose another threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty in its territorial sea area and in its sovereign rights in the exclusive maritime economic zone.” Reznikov even called for a “strong response” from Kyiv’s allies when Russia’s “vessels will be not able to enter easily civilized ports, they will see the price for their impudence”.

