Ukraine Claims 'plane For Evacuees Hijacked In Kabul & Flown To Mashhad'; Iran Denies

A Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to rescue Ukrainians was hijacked by unknown persons who flew it into Iran, a report by Russian news agency TASS claimed. As per the report, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin made this charge on Tuesday. While he mentioned that the hijackers were armed, he did not get into the details of his country's attempt to retrieve the plane and whether another aircraft was sent to rescue the Ukrainians.

Yenin was quoted as saying, "Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport".

Most importantly, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran denied this claim saying "this plane came to Mashhad airport (northeastern Iran) yesterday for refueling and after refueling, it left for Ukraine and arrived at Kiev airport at 21:50". According to the TASS report, 83 persons including 31 Ukrainians were evacuated from Afghanistan via a Ukrainian military aircraft on August 22. However, nearly 100 more Ukrainian nationals are still stranded in the war-torn country.

Resistance to Taliban takeover

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. The impasse over the formation of a government continues despite hectic parlays between the terror group and political leaders.

At present, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud and other fighters of the National Resistance Front are resisting the Taliban from the Panjshir province. As per reports, more than 6000 fighters made up of local militia groups as well as the Army have arrived in the Panjshir valley. On August 18, Massoud wrote an Op-Ed in The Washington Post requesting the Western nations to supply arms and ammunition to strengthen the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan's fight against the terror outfit.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed to have recaptured the Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar districts of the Baghlan province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Mentioning that the Salang highway has now been opened, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid added that the terror group is encircling Panjshir from Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab. While Massoud has expressed willingness for negotiations, he maintained that the forces were ready for a battle.