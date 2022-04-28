Last Updated:

'Looking forward' | Ukraine Congratulates Pak's Youngest FM Bilawal Bhutto; Bats For Bilateral Cooperation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for becoming Pakistan’s youngest Foreign Minister.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for becoming Pakistan’s youngest Foreign Minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After Zardari was sworn in as Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Kuleba on Twitter said that he is “looking forward” to working together.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "We count on further developing bilateral ties and our mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan." 

Earlier, on Wednesday, Zardari took oath as the new Foreign Minister from Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi in Islamabad. Zardari is the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and the chief of coalition ally PPP.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newly-minted Pakistan Foreign Minister, with Pakistan PM Sharif saying, “Heartiest congratulations to @BBhuttoZardari on the start of his public service career. I am confident he will add tremendous value to our foreign policy and inject it with a fresh perspective. I wish him the very best & look forward to working with him”.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) also tweeted, “Congratulations @BBhuttoZardari Prayers for your success”. 

Zardari interacts with senior officers of Foreign Ministry

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed in an update on Twitter that Zardari had assumed charge as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hina R Khar. Additionally, Zardari interacted with senior officers of the Foreign Ministry. 

The 33-year-old Zardari said that he was ‘honoured and humbled’ to take oath as Foreign Minister in the National Unity government. He hailed his party, and said that PPP, as “the second-largest party in the coalition will play our part in restoring democracy, passing electoral reforms, fighting for a fairer economy & advocating Pakistans case on the world stage.”

It is to note here that Zardari’s absence in the first phase of Cabinet formation last week had raised many eyebrows. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not take oath on April 19 when 34 members of the cabinet of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were sworn in. 

It is the first time that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been given a prominent position in the administration along with a key portfolio of the country's foreign minister. He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018.

