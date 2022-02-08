Ukraine Crisis: Macron Avers 'no Security For Europeans If There's No Security For Russia'

There is no security for the Europeans if there is no security for Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron. In a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he stated that the proposals include an engagement from both sides to take any new military action, the launching of a new strategic dialogue and efforts to revive the peace process in the Donbas region. Moreover, Macron informed that Russian President Putin has assured him of his readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“There is no security for the Europeans if there is no security for Russia," Macron said, adding that he has told his Russian counterpart that creating a new security architecture in Europe could not be done by denying cancelling states’ right to join NATO.

After the meeting, Putin said that some of the ideas given by the former were "realistic" and could form a basis for joint steps on possible compromise amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West. He further stated that the talks with his French counterpart were useful, substantive and business-like. He also went on to say that he hopes that the situation in Ukraine can be resolved peacefully and that Russia will “do everything to find a compromise with the West”.

"A number of his ideas, proposals ... are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said at a press conference following his five-hour meeting with Macron in Moscow, according to The Hill.

"We will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," he added, noting that he still blamed the West for escalating tensions in Ukraine.

Macron hopes to avoid war and build elements of confidence for everyone

The Kremlin leader further said that he and Macron would speak again following the French President’s meeting with Ukrainian leader Volokdymyr Zelensky. On the other hand, Macron told Putin that he hoped talks in Moscow could lead to an easing of tensions over Ukraine. The French leader stated that he hoped to “avoid a war” and “build elements of confidence, stability and visibility for everyone”.

He stated that the proposals include an engagement from both sides to take any new military action, the launching of a new strategic dialogue and efforts to revive the peace process in the Donbas region. Moreover, Macron informed that Putin has assured him of his readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Troops deployment along the Ukrainian border

Meanwhile, the meeting comes as Moscow has amassed over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border and as US officials say that Russia could act on invading Ukraine any day now. It also comes after US President Joe Biden last week authorised the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in order to provide additional support to NATO allies, including Germany. Russia, on the other hand, continues to deny the West’s and Kyiv’s accusations of preparations for invading Ukraine and reiterates that it has no plans to attack any country.

(Image: AP)