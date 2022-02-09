Ukraine Crisis Throws Obstacle To Japan's Bid To Reclaim Islands From Russia: Analysts

The escalating tensions over Ukraine have now thrown another obstacle to Japan’s decade-long pursuit of a return of island under Russian control, observers say. According to Nikkei Asia, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida has vowed to continue a dialogue with Moscow. “I will carry on the discussions started by our countries’ leaders in 2018,” he said on Monday during a rally in Tokyo. In the annual event, Fumio Kishida demanded Russia return the islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan, occupied by Soviet forces during World War II.

Now, as Russian masses troops near its border with Ukraine, heightening fears of an invasion, observers have said that US-ally Japan finds itself in a tricky position. According to Nikkei Asia, experts have said that the Ukraine situation could have repercussions for Tokyo’s diplomatic outreach to the Kremlin on the Northern Territories, which have stood in the way of a formal peace treaty between the two nations.

"It is extremely regrettable that the Northern Territories issue has not been resolved and that our countries have not signed a peace treaty," Kishida said.

Following the Japan PM’s address, Shinji Hyodo, director of the policy studies department at Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies, stated that diplomacy is hard now, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyodo explained that with fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan, at this point, stands at a situation where there is no momentum for advancing Russo-Japanese negotiations toward concluding a peace treaty or returning the Northern Territories.

Separately, Vasily Golovnin, Tokyo bureau chief for Itar-Tass, said that there was a disconnect in both the nations’ positions and neither side “had any reason to compromise”. Experts have said that the prospects for a breakthrough looked better in 2018 when then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed in Singapore their desire to advance negotiations on a peace treaty based on the terms of the 1956 declaration by Japan and the Soviet Union. Notably, the USSR had agreed at the time to transfer all the islands to Japan after the conclusion of such a treaty.

Japan condemns potential Russian invasion

However, decades later, the islands still remain under Russian control. But now the global attention has focused halfway around the world on Ukraine. Japan’s lower house, on the other hand, adopted a resolution on Tuesday expressing concern over the situation in Ukraine. Calling on the countries involved in the crisis for immediate restoration of peace and stability, Japan's Parliament reiterated international appeals for diplomacy "as soon as possible”.

"Deeply concerned about the situation, this chamber declares it is always with the Ukrainian people who hope for the stability of their country and the region. Changing the status quo with force by any country is never acceptable," the lower house of the Japanese Parliament said, as quoted by Nikkei Asia.

