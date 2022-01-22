Ukraine Crisis: US 'fully Prepared' For Another Biden-Putin Summit, Says Antony Blinken

Amid Ukrainian border tensions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that President Joe Biden is ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a last-ditch effort to stop the slide into a new war in Europe. While speaking at a press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Blinken repeated the US and NATO's position that there could still be no compromise on the central issue of the rights of Ukraine and other countries to join NATO in the future. But he also added that the US is “fully prepared” for another Biden-Putin summit “if it proves useful and productive”.

"If we conclude and the Russians conclude that the best way to resolve things is through a further conversation between them, we're certainly prepared to do that," said Blinken at a press conference after his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister in Geneva.

Moreover, the top US official stated that the US will share its concerns with Russia “in more details, and in writing next week”. The US and Russia "agreed to further discussions after that," Blinken said. He added that after the US shares its response to Russia’s concerns, there will be further conversations “at least at the level of foreign ministers”.

The Russian Foreign Minister, on the other hand, did not rule out a Biden-Putin summit. He said that contact with the US will continue. Lavrov said that Moscow is waiting for Washington's official answer to Russian security demands, adding that the two sides are planning “another conversation at our ministerial level”.

"President Putin is always ready for contact with President Biden," Lavrov added but said the two sides were not in that position yet. He concluded, "We need to understand what will happen before we go to the presidential level."

US-Russia on 'clear path to understanding'

Meanwhile, despite reaching no breakthroughs in the high stakes meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister in Geneva, Blinken said that both sides are "on a clear path to understanding". Blinken also described the talks with Lavrov as “frank” and “substantive”. The US Secretary of State said that the discussion with the top Russian diplomat was more a “candid exchange of concerns and ideas" rather than negotiations.

On the other hand, Lavrov said that Russia has never threatened the Ukrainian people and is also not planning to invade Ukraine. According to Lavrov, Russia hopes that the US will ‘reduce emotions’ for talks on security. Further, Lavrov added that Moscow urged Washington to put pressure on Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years. A Russian troop build-up near the two nations' borders has spurred fears that Moscow could launch an invasion. Ukraine has even warned that Russia is trying to destabilize the country ahead of any planned military invasion. Western nations, on the other hand, have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. And the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

(Image: AP)