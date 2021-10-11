Ukraine Depends On Foreign Management; 'pointless' To Indulge In Talks: Russia

Russia has said that it is “pointless” to involve in talks with Ukraine since Kyiv’s administration is completely dependent on foreign management. The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an article published by the Russian Kommersant newspaper that “there is no trust” in partners such as Ukraine in international relations who compete in “constant nonsense.” Medvedev goes on to say that Moscow sees no point in talks with Kyiv.

"There is no trust, and cannot be any, in such 'partners' in international relations, who compete in constant nonsense. This means that negotiations with them are absolutely pointless," Medvedev said.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Ukraine is headed by people who simply want profit and nobody in Kyiv is ready to sacrifice themselves for the nation. Medvedev said, “The Ukrainian leaders of the current generation are absolutely dependent people. Much has already been said and written about this, including in the well-known article by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. The country is under direct foreign control.”

One of Russia’s top diplomats, Medvedev even noted that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might not agree with what is happening in his country, he is still not in a position to defend the views which are “repulsive” to him. Medvedev said that Kyiv is dependent upon the cash injections from the United States and the European Union. He added that Kyiv is directly under America’s management even though the US "does not need anything from Ukraine, except for confrontation with Russia." He stressed that such an alliance is "extremely fragile and at some point will scatter to dust.”

Zelensky ready to have 'conversation' with Putin

Medvedev’s remarks came just days after Zelensky said on 3 October that he was willing to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. As Sputnik reported, he said in a press conference, “We're prepared for such a meeting, and I believe that meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is the proper thing to do. We might have a very in-depth face-to-face conversation.” Ukrainian President also claimed that Putin’s team was not willing to face in-person talks amid fears of ‘unexpected result’ from the meeting. But, Zeleensky stated that he expected such a conversation to be successful.

IMAGE: AP