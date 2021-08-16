Last Updated:

'We don’t abandon..' Ukraine Evacuates Citizens From Kabul, Offers Help To All Stranded Foreign Nationals

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister assured that Ukraine will provide further assistance to help evacuate both Ukrainians and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

Volodymyr Zelenskym Kabul, Dmytro Kuleba

Amid escalating tensions in Afghanistan after the Taliban's siege of Kabul, Ukraine helped evacuate not just its citizens, but also foreign nationals from the Netherlands, Croatia, Belarus, and Afghanistan, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, "We don’t abandon our people & help others. (sic)" The Foreign Minister also assured that Ukraine will provide further assistance to Ukrainians and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan. 

In a tweet, the Kuleba informed about the evacuation and wrote that the people are 'now safe'. 

Countries speed up evacuation process

The Air India flight that took off from Kabul with 129 passengers on board, on Sunday, landed at the Delhi International Airport, at exactly 8 pm on the same night.

The USA evacuated all personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul and they were at the Kabul airport as of Sunday, the US State Department said. Addressing reporters, department spokesperson Ned Price revealed that the US military has successfully secured the parameters of the Kabul airport where all the staffers were taken. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the ongoing security crisis in Afghanistan on August 15.

The Iranian foreign ministry said that the country has reduced its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Department spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh informed that there would still be some Iranian personnel to ensure that the “embassy’s necessary activities” continue. The remaining staff would function from Kabul. 

The United Arab Emirates is also facilitating the evacuation of the diplomatic staff of multiple countries, including the UK, France and Egypt, from Kabul. According to the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several aircraft departed from Kabul on Sunday. 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass asserted the administration's top priority "must be the safety of our nationals and our employees". He said that Germany would send several planes overnight to Kabul to facilitate the evacuations.

As per agency sources, the Russian envoy to Afghanistan has informed officials that the country does not plan to evacuate its embassy staff in Kabul. Russia's confirmation came after the Afghanistan government surrendered to the Taliban. Meanwhile, videos of overnight chaos at Kabul airport surfaced all over the internet as people desperately tried to flee the country. 

