Amid the ongoing conflict on the Ukraine border and the simmering threats of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in India's Deputy Chief Of Mission, Roman Babushkin, spoke to Republic Media Network and dismissed the allegations of threats by Russia and stated that it is the US that can pose a threat to others, as they have a Defence budget 20 times more than Russia.



Speaking on the reports predicting the Russian invasion in Ukraine in the coming days, Babushkin stated that “It’s clearly a part of the process by the US to establish a unipolar world.”

On being asked whether Russia under President Vladimir Putin is marking its area of influence in its neighbourhood in a manner that intimidates the West, Babushkin denied it and asserted that, “It is otherwise and vice-versa as the West intimidates itself with a mysterious Russian threat, that does not exist.”

Further stressing on his argument, the Russian Diplomat added, “It is needed because it is the only reason how West can be consolidated and therefore be kept under American leadership, even after the expense of economic interests. Take the pipeline north stream two problem, it is a deliberate cold war approach by the US, which by the way is being implemented in violation of agreements and international laws.”

“US has Defence budget 20 times more than Russia, who is in a better position to intimidate?”

Elaborating more on the issue, he added, “They are also trying to achieve economic advantages by the widespread unilateral sanctions policy which are illegal as well as pressure and blackmail tactics. Look Russia’s defence budget is 20 times less than America, so the question is who is in a better position to intimidate.” Asserting that Russia wants to maintain equal relations, Babushkin added, “Russia just wants normal just predictable and equal relations based on Universal principles of the UN Charter. We are okay with the diversified policies, which are natural for a globalised diversified world, even when it comes to Ukraine, and other neighbouring countries, but only if it doesn’t happen at the expense of the Russians' security.”

The reaction comes after the Joe Biden administration had time and again speculated that Moscow is prepared to invade Ukraine in just the next 30 days. The US intel has several times predicted a full scale multi-front military offensive by Russia by the end of January 2022 or February.

Image: Twitter/@ANI