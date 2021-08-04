Ukraine: Man Tries To Enter Main Government Building With Grenade, Arrested

Kyiv police detained one man for coercing his way into the main government building of the Ukrainian government on Monday. Speaking to press reporters, Ihor Klymenko, the head of the National Police, said that the unnamed man tried to enter the Cabinet of Ministers building located in the country capital Kyiv and threatened to detonate a grenade. The incident comes amidst heightened tensions in the country on increased Russian activities on the country’s eastern border and a surge in separatist movements.

According to the Kyiv Police, the man was identified as a war veteran with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Klymenko said that the man, whose motive hasn't been revealed as yet, possessed the real grenade, and he had given himself after talking to a friend and fellow veteran. A video of the entire incident emerged on social media and showed a man donning jeans and a striped T-shirt inside one of the lobbies of the building. The clip shows him holding something and shouting that he has a grenade.

'Vladimir has left the building'. Vladimir Prokhnich, a former fighter of the neo-Nazi "Aydar" battalion entered the Cabinet of Ministers in Kiev, Ukraine this morning threatening to detonate a grenade. Thankfully there was no explosion and he has now been detained. #Donbass pic.twitter.com/fvro9cfe8e — Dean O'Brien - BA (Hons) (@DeanoBeano1) August 4, 2021

A suspicious person raided the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a grenade in his hand. pic.twitter.com/OkBgWwCjTw — HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL (@HAvni2861) August 4, 2021

Ukraine, located in eastern Europe, has been a flashpoint between the country's administration and Russia, which has been accused of backing separatists in the contested region of Donbas. The conflict reached the brink of full-fledged war after Moscow deployed more than 100,000 troops near the eastern Ukrainian border and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. While it sparked fears that a Russian invasion was imminent, Moscow later ordered a pull out clarifying that the recent deployment was for a military exercise that was now over.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Kyiv has accused Moscow of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow back in 2014. The reports of buildup have emerged amid an escalation of armed clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the nation. The conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives since 2014, as per the United Nations (UN) tally. Since July 2020, an uneasy cease-fire has been in effect. While the longstanding conflict is still unresolved, the latest escalation was triggered after four Ukrainian soldiers died on March 26, and Kyiv blamed the incident on Moscow.

