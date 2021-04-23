Ukraine President Says Russia Pullback Eased Tensions; Putin 'invites' Him To Moscow

Ukraine’s president Thursday praised Russian troops’ withdrawal from the Ukrainian border saying that the move has reduced tensions between the two countries. He, however, in a skeptical tone warned his armed forces to remain ‘cautious’ and be on alert despite Russia’s pullout. “The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension,” tweeted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbass.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his military forces to withdraw from the border with Ukraine after a massive military buildup, confusing Washington, Europe, and the West. Moscow commanded more than 150,000 personnel to return to their permanent bases by May 1 after they conducted several military drills, de-escalating the standoff at the 1,200-mile border near the annexed Crimea. Shoigu asked soldiers to leave behind some weapons and armoured vehicles. In a spat earlier, about holding whom responsible for the heightened tensions at the Ukrainian border, confrontation with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, and a military buildup, Zelensky and Putin exchanged a back-and-forth. The Ukrainian President in a footage said that he was willing to meet with his Russian counterpart in the Donbass region, where armed conflict was going on.

[Russian military vehicles preparing for loading into a plane for airborne drills during maneuvers in Crimea. Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

"Mr. Putin, I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbass, where there is a war," Zelensky said in the visuals, warning that his soldiers were prepared for war.

'Don't want to burn bridges,' says Putin

As he ordered troop withdrawal, sending a clear message that Russia could escalate a conflict at its own terms, Putin warned the West not to “cross the red line” with respect to Russia’s security and domestic interests. “We will determine where it is [the line]… in each case,” he said. At an annual state-of-the-nation address, the Russian President said that he did want to “burn bridges”, adding that Russia has demonstrated that the answer to any outside threats would be “quick and tough.”Putin further stated that no country can tell Russia what it must do within its own land. He condemned the “unlawful, politically motivated economic sanctions” against Russia by the US, without naming the country. Russian President further re=iterated that his country “will always find a way to defend its position.” Putin also added that Russia was ready to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks in Moscow “at any time convenient for him.”

[The Russian military is conducting massive drills in Crimea. Credit: AP]

[Russian Su-24 bombers parked at an airbase in Crimea. Credit: AP]