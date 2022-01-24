A senior State Department official on Sunday informed that the first of several shipments for Ukrainian armed forces totalling $200 million arrived in Kyiv on Saturday. While speaking at a press briefing, the official stated that the US continues to provide Kyiv with security aid, adding that Washington is assisting Ukraine with new lethal defensive security assistance. Notably, this comes after the US State Department said that Washington would provide Kyiv with additional defensive aid on top of what is already in the process of being sent should tension with Russia escalate.

"We are assisting Ukraine with new lethal defensive security assistance, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine. The first of several shipments for Ukrainian armed forces totalling $200 million arrived in Kyiv January 22, yesterday, and more will arrive in the weeks to come," the official said at a briefing.

Separately, the US Embassy in Kyiv also informed that the first shipment of a $200-million US security support package for Ukraine had arrived in the Ukrainian capital. According to a social media post by the embassy, some of the shipments included “ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine. It is to mention that amid the uncertain security situation in the former Soviet nation, the United States has been considering a range of options to ensure the safety of security of the US embassy in Kyiv and its employee by moving to reduce its diplomatic presence there.

Baltic nations to send missiles to Ukraine

Additionally, the Baltic nations have also agreed to send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and other related equipment to bolster Kyiv’s defensive military capabilities. Estonia has agreed to provide Javelin anti-tank weapons. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that he has expedited, authorised and fully endorsed transfers of defensive equipment from NATO allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to Ukraine in order to strengthen Kyiv’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s “unprovoked and irresponsible aggression”.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years. A Russian troop build-up near the two nations' borders has spurred fears that Moscow could launch an invasion. Ukraine has even warned that Russia is trying to destabilize the country ahead of any planned military invasion. Western nations, on the other hand, have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. And the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

(Image: AP)