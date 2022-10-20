Ukraine Removes Ambassador To Kazakhstan Over Remarks About 'killing Of Russians' In War

In a major development, war-embattled Ukraine took stern action against its ambassador to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, Petro Vrublevskiy, after a row erupted over his remarks about the "killing of Russians" in Ukraine. According to a decree published on the presidential website, it said Vrublevskiy has been dismissed from his post with immediate effect. But it did not specify why the ambassador was sacked from his duties and who will be his successor. The major row erupted after the diplomat, during an interview with noted Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov in August, said, "The more Russians we kill now, the fewer of them our children will have to kill in the future."

The critical remarks about Russia spurred condemnation from Moscow, including some of its allied nations. Although the envoy apologized for his remarks, Kazakhstan had said it communicated the unacceptability of Vrublevsky's statement to Kyiv and an agreement had been reached for his recall. Earlier this month, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry summoned Russia's ambassador for "serious talks" on the recent development but did not reveal what was discussed during the meeting. "A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan between Deputy Minister Yermukhambet Konuspayev and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Kazakhstan Petr Vrublevsky," it announced in a statement.

Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan deteriorated in recent months

Kazakh ministry took the summon initiative as the Association of Russian, Slavic, and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan demanded that the government declares Vrublevskiy a persona non grata. Russia's Investigative Committee, in a separate response, stated that it has launched an investigation into Vrublevskyi's calls for violence against Russians.

It is worth mentioning the ties between both Moscow and Astana deteriorated ever since the former initiated a full-fledged war against its neighbouring nation. Even President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has publically condemned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's move.

While Russia announced its partial military mobilisation plans amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Kazakhstan banned its citizens in Russia from participating in the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war. The Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia issued a separate statement warning their citizens against participating in the war between Russia and Ukraine. On September 21, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia told their citizens that they would face criminal liability if they get involved in hostilities on the territory of foreign states. It advised their citizens in Russia to immediately contact the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan if they get called up for participating in any hostilities.

