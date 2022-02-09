Ukraine Says Russia Trying To Divide Kyiv From West; But Vows To 'drive A Wedge'

Ukraine has warned Russia against trying to split Kyiv from its Western allies as tensions between both neighbours continue to escalate with European leaders trying to push for de-escalation. According to Kyiv Post, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Monday, “No one, no matter how hard anyone tries in Russia, will be able to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its partners”.

Further, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister even laid down the “red lines” in finding any solution to the crisis and stressed that only Kyiv could be allowed to make its own foreign policies. Kuleba also said, “It's no use trying to scare Ukrainians with war. We have been fighting a war since 2014, we are ready for anything”.

❌no concessions on sovereignty, territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders

❌no ‘direct dialogue’ with Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk,Luhansk

❌only the people of Ukraine have the right to define foreign policy course

Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s remarks came in the backdrop of Moscow trying to pressure Kyiv to offer concessions to the Russian-backed separatists who have been fighting in former Soviet Union members since 2014 in a conflict that has led to the deaths of 13,000 lives. Additionally, Ukraine has insisted that Kremlin is seeking to use the two breakaway regions that it backs as leverage to keep the country under Moscow’s leadership, stated Kyiv Post.

Russia dismisses France's claims on de-escalation near Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin poured cold water on de-escalation in the crisis near the Ukrainian border as his French counterpart Emmanuel’s Macron’s met with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. After the Macron-Putin talks, the Kremlin had indicated that Macron laid out “points of convergence” during the five-hour meeting with the Russian President on Monday and the next day, the French President met with the Ukrainian counterpart on his visit to Kyiv for diplomatic talks on the tensions near its border with Russia.

But the Kremlin swiftly dismissed the reports stating that Macron and Putin had agreed on de-escalation of the tense standoff on Ukraine’s border where thousands of Russian troops have been massed especially in the recent months. The tensions near the Russia-Ukraine border have also triggered warnings from the Western officials that a Russian invasion is impending.

According to CNN, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday did not confirm any tangible steps towards a resolution with Ukraine and it further cast a cloud over Macron’s diplomacy as he held a joint press conference alongside Zelensky. On Tuesday, the French President told the journalists in Kyiv that his Moscow trip fetched concrete solutions for stability on the European continent and that the Russian President “would not be the cause of an escalation”.

