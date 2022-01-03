Ukraine Soldier Killed In Fight With Pro-Russia Separatists As Tensions With Moscow Soar

Amid soaring tensions with Russia, the Ukrainian Army recently informed that one of its soldiers was killed in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists. A day before Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky’s phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden, the Ukrainian military, in a statement, said that one serviceman of the Joint Forces was “fatally wounded”. As per the press note, it added that the pro-Russia separatists had launched three attacks within 24 hours on Saturday, using grenade launchers and small arms.

"One serviceman of the Joint Forces was fatally wounded," the Ukrainian Army said in a statement, adding that “during the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 3 ceasefire violations committed by Russian occupation forces using weapons prohibited by Minsk agreements.”

There were no casualties in the past day, the army informed. It also went on to say that the Ukrainian forces had to fire in response in a bid to suppress Russia’s activities. “The joint Forces retain full control over the situation in their operations area and continue accomplishing their combat missions of defeating and deterring the Russian armed aggression,” the army said, as per the press note.

Biden, Zelensky express support for diplomatic efforts

Meanwhile, in his televised New Year’s eve address, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that ending the war in the east remains his “main goal”. This comes amid a time when tensions with Moscow have soared in recent months, with Russia massing troops near Ukraine’s border. The West and Kyiv have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of planning an invasion.

Following his first international talk of the year with US President Joe Bide, Zelensky said, "Joint actions of Ukraine, United States and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed." He said that he appreciated the US’ “unwavering support”. Biden, on the other hand, reassured Zelensky that America and its allies and partners will respond “decisively” if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Ukraine border tensions

It is to mention that tensions between Russia and Ukraine have reignited over the troop deployment near Ukraine's border. Kyiv and the West fear that this might indicate plans for an invasion, but the Kremlin has denied that intent. Instead, Russia has accused Ukraine of its own troop buildup in the east, saying that the Ukrainian military could be planning to reclaim the rebel-held areas by force. Putin has voiced rising vexation over Western military aid to Ukraine, a fellow former USSR that has tilted towards the West since a revolt toppled a pro-Russian president in 2014, and what it calls creeping NATO expansion.

(Image: AP)