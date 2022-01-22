Ukraine To Send 45 Athletes For Beijing Winter Olympics Despite US-led Diplomatic Boycott

Ukraine has decided to send 45 athletes to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics amid the US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games. The Ukrainian participants will compete in 12 sports, including two categories in which they will contest for the first time, the National Olympics Committee (NOC) of Ukraine said on Friday. Apart from the sportspersons, the delegation from Kyiv will include 26 coaches, 10 doctors and massage therapists and seven technical staff.

Moreover, the athletes will contest in biathlon, bobsleigh, Alpine skiing, Nordic combined cross-country skiing, luge, and snowboard. In addition, they will also compete in ski jumping, figure skating, skeleton, freestyle skiing, and short-track speed skating. Ukraine will be contending for mixed freestyle skiing and women's bobsleigh competitions for the first time in the history of the Winter Games, Xinhua reported.

It is to mention that the 2022 Olympics will open on February 4 against the backdrop of severe criticism from the international community for its human rights violations against the Uyghur, Tibetans, Hong Kong and many more. Earlier last month, the US announced that it will refrain from sending a delegation to the Games, a suit later followed by Australia, Canada and the UK. North Korea was the latest addition to withdraw from the Games, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

China issues stern warning to athletes against criticism of Beijing authorities

Ukraine's announcement comes after China warned national and foreign athletes against publicly speaking against the human rights situation in China. "Any behaviour or speeches against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations will be subject to punishment," Beijing 2022 International Relations Department Deputy Director-General Yang Shu said in a statement on Tuesday. As per reports, the Olympians will also face an Orwellian surveillance state and not be protected in case dangers arise from advocating civil rights on a public platform.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Australia have raised concerns over China's attempt to "sportswash" Beijing's reputation by "prosecuting people's free speech." Speaking to the Guardian, HRW researcher Yaqui Wang also highlighted that disappearance of Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai "was a good indicator of what could possibly happen" if athletes spoke out. On Thursday, Australian Sports Minister Robert Coldbeck also slammed China's warning saying that Canberra finds the authoritarian behaviour "very concerning."

(Image: AP)